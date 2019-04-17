Geannelis, Mary Nikitas BENNINGTON, Vt. Mary Nikitas Geannelis born on April 4, 1934, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019, at her home on West Road in Bennington, with her loving family surrounding her. A Greek Orthodox funeral service will be held in St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Bennington on Saturday April 20, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place following the service in the family plot at Park Lawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington on Friday, April 19, from 4-7 p.m. For the complete obituary please visit maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Nikitas Geannelis.
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 17, 2019