Bouchard, Mary Nora TROY Mary Nora Bouchard passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany at the age of 93. Mary was born in South Troy, the daughter of the late John and Nora Bowman. She was the youngest of five children and a graduate of St. Joseph's School and Catholic Central High School. Mary was a devoted wife for 65 years to her beloved husband Joseph who passed away in 2016. She and Joe raised their family in Lansingburgh in a community of very special neighbors and friends. Mary was active in her parish of St. Augustine and was a member of the Mothers Club and the Altar Society. When her children were grown, she was employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance until her retirement in 1992. Mary was a loving mother, godmother, nana, sister and friend. She so enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and took great pleasure in participating in birthday parties, baptisms, graduations and Sunday dinners. In recent years, her growing number of great-grandchildren brought her endless joy, especially on their visits to see their beloved Nana. Mary is survived by her children, Christine Bouchard, Janine (Kirk) Fazioli and David Bouchard; her daughter-in-law Patricia Gusty Bouchard; her beloved grandchildren, Patrick (Rachel) Fazioli, Joseph (Katie) Fazioli, Nora (Greg) Matthew, Michael F. Bouchard and Captain Christopher (Michelle) Bouchard, U.S.M.C.; her great-grandchildren, Stella, Amelia, Rocco, Domenic, Cordelia, Rory, James and Henry; her devoted friend, supporter and ever faithful "manicurist" Ellin Luft; her brother-in-law Robert Bouchard; and many nieces and nephews. Her son Paul and her siblings, Margaret, John, Helen and Anne predeceased her. The family gratefully acknowledges with much appreciation the care, affection and support provided by both the residents and the staff of SPNRC. Special thanks to her caring aide, Shondell; her nurse practitioner, Dineen; nurses, Jen and Rhonda and all the staff of 1 West who provided comfort to Mary and to our family at a time when we could not be physically present to care for her. Mary's funeral services will be limited to immediate family. She will be interred beside her husband in St. John's Cemetery in Troy.