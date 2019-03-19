Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary O'Callaghan. View Sign













O'Callaghan, Mary COLONIE Mary O'Callaghan, 94 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland and was the daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret Delaney Rohan. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard in 2004; and her son, Patrick Noel in 2018. Mary immigrated to the United Sates in 1957 and transitioned gracefully with her family. She remained active with her Irish heritage and was a founding member of the St. Bridget Society Ladies Auxiliary. Mary was the gift shop manager at Albany Memorial Hospital for many years where she enjoyed a wonderful rapport with the staff and patients. She was a remarkable role model for her cherished family and friends. A progressive woman, Mary left a lasting joyful impression wherever she went, and she will be dearly missed. Mary was a longtime communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church. Mary was the beloved mother of Joan (Timothy Leo) Corrigan. She was the dear mother-in-law of Sally O'Callaghan. Mary was the sister of the late Patrick Rohan, Catherine "Kitty" Culleton, John "Sonny," Patrick and Daniel Lawlor. Mary was the devoted Ma to Cara, Rick and Sinead Corrigan. She was the great-grand Ma to Devin, Aidan, Niamh and Maryssa Corrigan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the U.S., England, Ireland and Australia. Mary's family would like to thank and acknowledge the wonderful staff at St. Peter's Hospital and Community Hospice for the kind and compassionate care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany. There will be no public calling hours. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206 in memory of Mary O'Callaghan. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com Funeral Home Cannon Funeral Home

