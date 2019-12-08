David, Mary P. ALBANY Mary P. David, age 95, passed away surrounded by family on November 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. She was born in New York City, the daughter of the late Kathryn and William Rodriquez. Mary was a member of the VFW Post 6776 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Post 1530 Auxiliary. She resided in St. Sophia Senior Apartments for 32 years. Mary is survived by her three daughters: Donna (nee Maxson) Grabowski of Florida, Deborah (nee Maxson) (husband William) Friebel of Guilderland and Kathy Jean, (nee Maxson) (husband Thomas) Gross of Florida; five grandchildren: Fred (Kim) Paulsen, Craig Grabowski, Gina (Matthew) Farrell, John Sardella and Andrea Sardella. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Mary's memory may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Life Center, 2 Mercy Care Ln, Guilderland, NY 12084.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019