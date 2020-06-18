Mary P. "Pat" Hepinstall
Hepinstall, Mary P. "Pat" EAST GREENBUSH Mary P. "Pat" Hepinstall, 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. She was born in Albany and lived in East Greenbush most of her life. Pat was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading and swimming in her pool. She cherished her time with her family and friends, especially going to lunch with them. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church at Clinton Heights. Pat was predeceased by her husband, George Hepinstall Jr. She is survived by her children, Maureen Hellwig and Robert (Pam) Hellwig Jr.; her grandchildren, Danielle (Dan) Hellwig, Justin (Brittney) Hellwig and Trever LaRose; her great-granddaughters, Ava and Ella Tran and Cali Hellwig; and her sisters, Joan (late Joseph) Pickett and Carolyn (John) Walter. She was a cherished aunt and will be missed by several loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Facial covering, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. A private service will be held at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush.




