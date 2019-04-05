|
Salisbury, Mary P. (Coullahan) COLONIE Mary P. Salisbury (Coullahan), 79, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at home. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Coullahan. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank J. Salisbury. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and especially adored her great-grandchildren. She was also a devoted caretaker and enjoyed her career as an R.N. for 26 years at Bellevue Hospital. She was the mother of Kathleen (Barry) Booke, Brian Glodny, Mark Glodny, Julie (Steve) Keohan and Cynthia (Jeremy Robinson) Bradley, and stepson, Jason Salisbury (Lisa); grandmother of Victoria Kopczynski (Mark), Cassandra Booke, Elizabeth Booke (Chad Stephenson), Hannah Booke, Zachary Glodny, Branden Glodny (Stephanie), Karissa Glodny (Danny Seubert), Jackson Glodny, Spencer Glodny, Mary Catherine Glodny, Alexander Glodny, Sophia Glodny, Alyssa Salisbury, Joelle Salisbury, Hannah Keohan, Benjamin Keohan, Nicholas Walter (Mary), Harley Bradley, Lara Bradley, Chloe Bradley, Lilyanna Bradley, Nate Robinson and Maxwell Salisbury; sister of Kathleen Biance (Ronald); great-grandmother of Madelyn, Everett, Brianna, Isabel, Bentley, and Chase; aunt of Michele Maloney (Scott), and Michael Biance (Leeanne); and survived by many friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Rufus Collea and Andrea Breen and the staff at NYOH and everyone at The Community Hospice for all the care provided to Mary and her family. A special thank you to Beth from hospice for making her final wish a reality. A funeral service, will be held on Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m. in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 7, from 2-5 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow services on Monday in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2019
