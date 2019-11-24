|
Peck, Mary "Beth" HALFMOON Mary "Beth" Peck, 65 of Glen Meadow Drive, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital with her family by her side. Beth was born in Troy, N.Y. on September 18, 1951 and was the daughter of the late William and Mary Ahearn Offenbacker. She had lived in Hemstreet Park while growing up and was a graduate of Mechanicville High School. She was the beloved wife of James E. Peck whom she married on July 18, 1970. Beth retired as an administrative assistant for the New York State Environmental Conservation serving for over 20 years. In retirement, She enjoyed crocheting and quilting. She spent countless hours of enjoyment making her quilts. In 1983, she and Jim traveled abroad going to Kenya and Egypt. They visited the Mt. Kenya Safari Club. Beth enjoyed the quality time spent with family. Survivors, in addition to her husband Jim, include her brother, Paul (Donna) Offenbacker of Hemstreet Park; and her niece, Karyn (Don) Moore. Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 12 p.m. at the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. A calling hour will precede the funeral service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue Menands, NY 12204. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Samaritan Hospital for the loving care given to Beth. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerick.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019