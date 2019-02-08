Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Eileen" Porter. View Sign

Porter, Mary Eileen LOUDONVILLE Mary "Eileen" Porter, 85, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019, with her family at her side. Born on April 10, 1933, in Albany, Eileen was the beloved daughter of the late Gertrude Mahan and William J. Shea. She was predeceased by her older brother, William J. "Bill" Shea Jr. Eileen graduated in 1951 from Vincentian Institute. She attended Blessed Sacrament grade school. Eileen was employed by the N.Y.S. Teachers' Retirement System retiring in December 1996. Eileen's family was her priority. She loved the N.Y. Yankees and was thrilled that Mariano Rivera was recently and unanimously elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. She was 100 percent Irish and loved Notre Dame football and anything and everything Irish, including her nightly ("just one") Jameson. For her 80th Birthday, her family took her to the University of Notre Dame for a football game where she was the hit of the tailgate party. Eileen is survived by her children, Nancy Maney (Hon. Gerard), Dr. Michael (Nancy), Patrick (Kathy), Sheila Paradiso (Paul), and Daniel (Tiffany); her nine beautiful grandchildren, Tara (Joseph), Christopher, Ethan, Alyssa, Shea, Daniel, Paul, Michael and Ellimarie. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Eileen is survived by her sister-in-law Barbara Shea; several cousins, nieces and nephews and many very special friends, including Donald Hungershafer. Eileen would like to thank her physician, Dr. Mary Ellen Drislane for her many years of excellent professional care, support and friendship. She would also like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Peter's Hospital, the Hospice staff serving Albany County, and her home health care aides. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Eileen's family Sunday, February 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville (if possible, please enter through the Chapel Doors). Funeral services on Monday, February 11, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

