Quinn, Mary (Foley) NORTH GREENBUSH Mary (Foley) Quinn, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 8, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing home in North Greenbush. Born on November 28, 1924, Mary was the daughter of John and Francis (Frisch) Foley. She is survived by her son, Philip Quinn Jr. of Florida; and her grandsons, Philip Quinn III, Christopher Quinn, and Mathew Quinn, all of Florida. Mary is also survived by her nephew Dr. Edward Foley of Wynantskill and his husband Kevin Arnott; in addition to many other nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Theresa (Foley) Gapp; and her brothers, John and Edward Foley. Mary retired from the Norton Company in the 1980's. She loved entertaining friends and the Troy community as the proprietor of Foley's Inn in Wynantskill from the 1950's until its closure in 1997. She was also a volunteer at the American Legion in Wynantskill for many years. Many thanks to the entire staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home for their loving care of Mary for the entire year that she was a resident. The family is having a private interment ceremony. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019