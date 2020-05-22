Mary R. Crola
Crola, Mary R. WATERFORD Mary R. Crola, 89 of Domenica Drive, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her residence. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Vito and Erminia Nanarone Furciniti.Mary was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent and a member of the Halfmoon Senior Citizens where she enjoyed playing cards with her friends. She was very family oriented and her greatest enjoyment was Sunday family dinners. Mary was the widow of Rocco J. Crola Sr. who died in 2012. She was the loving mother of Rocco J. Crola Jr., Jerry V. Crola and Anthony J. Crola (Tracey), all of Waterford, and the late Adeline Haswell. She was the mother-in-law of Loren Haswell of Waterford; and was the sister of Anthony Furciniti, the late John, Gerald, Nick, Vito and Frank Furciniti and Liz Bowell. She was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 22, 2020.
