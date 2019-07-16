D'Aprile, Mary R. WEST ALBANY Mary R. Guerro D'Aprile, 96, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in West Albany and was the daughter of the late James Guerro and Louise Pacella. Mary was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed playing bingo, bocce and an occasional visit to the casino. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph P. "Benny" D'Aprile. Mary was the beloved mother of Elena D'Aprile and Joseph (Sylvia) D'Aprile. She was the sister of the late Joseph, Louis, Anthony and Daniel Guerro, Vernice Porcello and Lucy Bartolucci. She was the cherished Gram of Karen D'Aprile Waldron and Christina (Kevork) Salmastlian; Nana of Alex and Amber Waldron, Mariana and Karina Salmastlian. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. A prayer service will be offered at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. In keeping with Mary's wishes and to further support her granddaughter's fight against Multiple Sclerosis, please consider a contribution to Waldron's Walkers, 22 Vly Rd., Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 16, 2019