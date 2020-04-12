Gray, Mary R. TROY At rest, April 9, 2020, Mary R. Gray passed away peacefully at her residence. Born in Shanghai, China, on November 4, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. Roche and Barbara Apparovich Roche. Mary attended schools in Shanghai, China. While traveling to Australia to finish school, on December 7, 1941, the ship was captured by the Japanese and she was taken to Santa Tomas in the Philippines where she remained a prisoner of war until May 1945 when she was freed by American soldiers. Mary was active for many years in the Make-A-Wish Foundation, helping seriously ill children's wishes become a reality. She is survived by three children, Barbara Macey of Troy, Robert (Anne) Macey of Watervliet, and Thomas Macey of Warsaw, NY. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. At Mary's request, funeral services will be private. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit: NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020