Lesuk, Mary R. YARMOUTH PORT, Mass. Mary "Jeanne" R. (Franke) Lesuk, 99 of Yarmouth Port, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Pavilion in Hyannis, Mass. Born in Albany, Jeanne was the daughter of the late Francis J. and Mary G. (Feenan) Franke. She was the wife of the late Dr. Alex Lesuk. Life was a marvelous adventure and she loved every minute of family, friends, music, horses, painting, and travel. Her spirit looks forward to a reunion of family and friends. Jeanne is survived by two daughters, Diana M. Nugent of Brookline, Mass. and Elaine E. Pym of Ballinakill, Ireland; three grandchildren, Jeffrey A.F. Nugent and his wife Jean, Jason Pym and his wife, Cecelia, and Alexis Pym; one great-grandson, Joseph Pym; two nephews, Daniel F. Nattell and Stephen F. Franke; four nieces, Michele Sakow, Nancy Dodge, Ann Marie Suarto, and Joanne Van Vlack. In addition to her husband and parents, Jeanne was predeceased by two brothers, Francis A. and Joseph S. Franke; and a sister, Ann M. Nattell. A memorial luncheon and celebration of Jeanne's life will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, at the Kings Way Meeting House, Yarmouth Port, Mass. Interment will be private. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Taylor Bray Farm Preservation, P.O. Box 66, Yarmouth Port, MA, 02675 or to the . Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth, Mass. hallettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 15, 2019