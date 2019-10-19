Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church Troy , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Teta, Mary R. TROY Mary R. Teta, 81 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on October 16, 2019, at The Samaritan Hospital in Troy, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Michael and Margaret Piacenti Pascarella; and loving wife of Philip "Butch" Teta of Troy for 52 years. Mary had been employed at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany as a senior aide. She was a communicant of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy. Mary loved cooking Sunday meals for her family and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband Butch, Mary is also survived by her daughters, Michele (Bob) Hoffman of Pawleys Island, S.C. and Denise (Mark) Schrom of Troy. Mary was the sister of the late Madeline Pagani. She was the proud and loving Mema to Robert (Lacy) Hoffman, Deanna (Bannon) Mccaskill and Madeline Hoffman all of Pawleys Island, and Nicholas Schrom of Troy. Mary is also survived by her great-grandson Bennett Hoffman; her nephew Fred (Teresa) Pagani; her sisters-in-law, Nancy Ishkanian and Lucy Smythe; brother-in law Nicholas (Danielle) Teta; her special niece Marisa Ishkanian and several more nieces and nephews. She was the cousin of Anthony (Rose) Pascarella, Antionette (Charles) Michoian, and Michael Pascarella; and is also survived by her four legged companion Leia. The funeral service for Mary will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the church on Monday from 9 until 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that in order to remember Mary in a special way, donations in her memory be made to or The . Arrangements by the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy.







