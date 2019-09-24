Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Funeral 8:45 AM Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Anthony’s Church Interment Following Services St. Mary’s Cemetery. Send Flowers Obituary

Renna, Mary (Memie) Riggione NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. Mary (Memie) Riggione Renna, 97, of North Andover, Mass., formerly of Troy, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, surrounded by the comfort and love of her family after a brief illness. Mary was the eldest daughter of Luigi and Erminia (Taddeo) Riggione and the wife of the late Charles A. Renna. She is survived by her daughters, Andrea and husband Armand Depasquale of Fountain Valley, Calif. and Jude and husband Earl Svendsen of North Andover; grandchildren, Brice Farina and wife Candice, Mark Svendsen, Erica and husband Colin Casey, Dana and husband Brandon Pung; and great-grandson Rocco Farina. Mary leaves behind a sister, Nicolina Mascelli; and sister-in-law, Ann Riggione; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Philomena Marro, Edith Novack; and brother Jerry Riggione. Mary retired as a medical secretary for Troy High School. After retirement, Mary was actively involved in the Troy Senior Center, leading the senior exercise program and helping run the senior thrift shop with her two sisters. It was at the Center that Mary developed her love for painting. Many of her original paintings covered the walls of her home and you could not visit her without viewing the latest edition to her gallery. Mary moved to North Andover in 2011 to be close to her daughter, where she became actively involved in her assisted living community. Mary will be missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her, especially her family. The funeral procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, September 27, from the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 Third Street, Troy, NY, then to St. Anthony's Church where a 9:30 Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday, September 26, from 4 -7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.







