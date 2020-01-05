Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Rogers. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Send Flowers Obituary

Rogers, Mary ALBANY Mary Rogers passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of December 29, 2019, just two weeks shy of her 102nd birthday. Mary was born in Los Angeles on January 12, 1918. She was the daughter of Morris Leavitt and Ann Fiestae, both Belgian immigrants. After returning briefly to Belgium following the Great War, they returned to the United States settling in Albany where Mary resided for the next eighty plus years. Known to all as Aunt Mary or "Amazing Mary," she had a remarkable zest for life. Indeed she drove until she was 96, living alone and independently well into her 101st year. Mary never met a stranger, making new friends wherever she went. She was a joiner and during her 101 years no grass grew under her feet. Never hesitant to strike out alone, she traveled everywhere a Trailways bus would take her, enjoyed socializing at the Zaloga VFW Post, dining out with friends and family, and loved spending time at her favorite machine at the Saratoga Racino. She often said that among the secrets to her long life was drinking a glass of beer every night. In 1946 Mary married Ralph Rogers. They enjoyed a wonderful life together until Ralph's death in 1978. Together they visited racetracks all over the northeast, bowled, passed time playing all sorts of card games, and loved visiting with family. Mary was employed at Whitney's Department Store in Albany, and later, the First Trust Company of Albany where she worked until her retirement. Mary was predeceased by her parents; her brother George Leavitt; and husband Ralph Rogers. She is survived by her great-nephew George (Karen) Szary and their children Emily and Eliot; many dear friends; and most importantly her niece, Lois Mannolini, who loved and cared for Mary in the later years of her life. The family wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to her "niece" Audrey Romano, her dear friends, Dorothy Croxton, Jackie Johnson, and Barbara and Bob Christensen for their kindness to Mary over the years. The memorial will be private at the convenience of the family. To honor and celebrate Mary's memory and spirit the family asks that you reach out to a neighbor, make a new friend or call an old one, take a bus trip adventure, buy a scratch off lottery ticket, go out on a date, and most of all tell the people who matter you love them.











