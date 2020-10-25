1/1
Mary Rose Frankovic
Frankovic, Mary Rose ALBANY Mary Rose Frankovic, 96, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Mary Rose was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Bernard F. Nerf and Josephine Donovan Nerf. She lived in the area all her life, and was employed for many years by the New York State Dept. of Taxation & Finance. She was a communicant of All Saints Catholic Church and the former St. Margaret Mary's Church, and was a member of the St. Margaret Mary's Seniors. She also participated in arts and crafts at the former St. Francis DeSales Church. Mary Rose was predeceased by her husband William R. Frankovic in 2000. She is survived by her daughter Terese (David) Lockart of Niskayuna, and was predeceased by her daughter Eileen Leonard. She is survived by her grandchildren, Daniel Lockart, Matthew Lockart (Kristen), and James Leonard; and her great-grandchild Lincoln Lockart. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Barbara Ebel and Marjorie Michela; and by her brother Richard Nerf. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in All Saints Catholic Church, Homestead St., Albany (behind CVS) on Monday at 9 a.m. Please note that social distancing and masks are required, and attendance is limited. Seating capacity at the church is strictly limited to 30 due to ASCC COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines. For further church information, please see ASCC funeral Mass procedures at parishes.rcda.org/AllSaints. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Monday prior to the Mass from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to All Saints Catholic Church, 12 Rosemont St., Albany, NY, 12203 or to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
