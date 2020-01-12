La Bella, Sr. Mary Rose of Lima, P.B.V.M. WATERVLIET Sr. Mary Rose of Lima La Bella, P.B.V.M., age 87, unexpectedly passed from this life on Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Colman's Presentation Convent in Watervliet. Born in Everett, Massachusetts on June 20, 1932, Sr. Mary Rose was the daughter of the late Antonio and Lucy (Dimino) La Bella. She was raised and educated in Everett and attended the Horace Mann School for the Deaf in Roxbury, Massachusetts. In 1947, Sr. Mary Rose left school to help care for her brothers and sisters following the death of her mother at the age of 42. On October 2, 1952, Sr. Mary Rose entered the religious order of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Watervliet. She professed her final vows on April 26, 1958, and dedicated her life to her Lord, her religious community and to the children in their care. A certified child care worker, Sr. Mary Rose loved caring for the children of St. Colman's and, in turn, the children loved her. At St. Colman's Home she worked in the children's dining room and in the nursery where she cared for the very youngest of the children. She also provided day care to children with special needs at the Cobb Memorial School in Altamont. Sr. Mary Rose served as head of the laundry at St. Colman's for many years. Nothing was ever too much for Sr. Mary Rose to do and she truly could fix anything. She was a talented artist, woodworker, calligrapher and seamstress who, throughout her religious life, created and repaired the clothing for her community. Despite being afflicted with hearing loss, Sr. Mary Rose demonstrated God's love by using the many talents she was blessed with to help benefit so many others. Sr. Mary Rose was the cherished sister of Angie (Ronald) Baratta, Jacqueline Hazel, Ignatius "Sonny" La Bella and the late Anthony La Bella. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her beloved Sisters of the Presentation. Sr. Mary Rose will be received into St. Colman's Convent on Monday at 3:15 p.m. following which a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m. in St. Colman's Chapel. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Colman's Chapel followed by the Rite of Committal and interment in St. Colman's Cemetery. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also visit St. Colman's Chapel on Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. Please visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020