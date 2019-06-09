Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Roxanne Carr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carr, Mary Roxanne OCEANSIDE, Calif. Mary Roxanne McDonald Carr, 74, passed away on May 21, 2019, due to complications from a stroke. Roxie, as she was known, was born in Rochester to Willard and Mary Gray McDonald. She grew up in the nearby town of Lima, N.Y., attended St. Agnes High School in Rochester and graduated from the University of Rochester with a degree in history. She would go on to earn a Master's of Education at the State University of New York in Albany, and a Master's of Philosophy at SUNY Buffalo. After college, Roxie settled in Albany for 25 years, where she spent her life in the service of others. She worked as an AP History teacher at Guilderland High School, and, when she eventually moved back to Rochester, as a professor of Rhetoric and English Literature at Bryant & Stratton College. Good grades had to be earned in Roxie's classes, but she was loved and respected for setting high standards and working tirelessly to help her students achieve them. Roxie was involved in a number of nonprofits with a focus on advocacy for women, including The Travelers Aid Society and The Junior League. She served for several years as a trustee of Saint Gregory's School in Loudonville, and volunteered with the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester. Upon retirement, Roxie moved to Oceanside, Calif. to be closer to her family. She found a wonderful community at Ocean Hills Country Club, where she became president of the Art Lovers Club and an active member of the Wine Tasting Club. Roxie was an accomplished equestrienne who was for many years a member of the Genesee Valley Hunt. She won roomfuls of ribbons at horse shows until well into her 50's. These jobs and these hobbies enriched Roxie's life, but the task to which she devoted the majority of her passion and energy was as a loving and inspiring mother to two sons. She was a paragon of determination and moral correctness, and she put family first above all else. Roxie is survived by these sons, Aaron Michael Carr of San Diego, Calif., and John Timothy Carr of Los Angeles, as well as John's wife Mazie Carr. She is also survived by her brother, Stephen McDonald of Pasadena, Calif. A memorial service was held for Roxie at Ocean Hills Country Club on Saturday, June 1. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be sent to Saint Gregory's School in Loudonville in memory of Roxanne McDonald Carr.



