Winchell, Mary S. ALBANY Mary S. Winchell of Delmar, died on Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Newburgh, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John and Ceolina Stenglein. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Richard Winchell. She is survived by her daughter, Jean W. Clark and her husband, James Clark; her grandchildren, Juliet and Richard (Christy); and her great-grandchildren, Lauren, Leia and Sydney. Graveside services will be held in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Delmar on Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bethlehem Garden Club, P.O. Box 485, Delmar, NY, 12054.