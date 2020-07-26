1/
Mary S. Winchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winchell, Mary S. ALBANY Mary S. Winchell of Delmar, died on Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Newburgh, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late John and Ceolina Stenglein. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Richard Winchell. She is survived by her daughter, Jean W. Clark and her husband, James Clark; her grandchildren, Juliet and Richard (Christy); and her great-grandchildren, Lauren, Leia and Sydney. Graveside services will be held in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Delmar on Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bethlehem Garden Club, P.O. Box 485, Delmar, NY, 12054.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bethlehem Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY 12054
518- 439-2715
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved