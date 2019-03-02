Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Sennett Beisel. View Sign

Beisel, Mary Sennett WATERVLIET Mary Sennett Beisel died peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, after a long illness. Mary was born on November 24, 1945, in Albany to Dr. William and Mary Sherritt Sennett of Albany. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend of 36 years, Fred "Rick" Beisel of Albany; and cherished and adored son Robert William Mitchell, also of Albany. She is survived by two sisters, Suzanne Sennett of Watervliet and Patty Mooser (Chuck) of Baltimore, Md.; two nieces, Anne Mooser and Caroline Mooser; and dear friend G. Richard Lewis. Mary was a 1963 graduate of Vincentian Institute in Albany and alumna of Marymount University, Arlington, Va. Early in her career, Mary was employed by the N.Y.S. Legislative Record and Index. Following her relocation to Northern Virginia in the mid 1980's Mary was employed as a case worker on Capitol Hill for the late Gerald B. Solomon, 37th District of New York. Mary was a member of the Greater D.C. Board of Relators and affiliated with the Samuel P. Pardoe Agency in Georgetown. She was the administrative manager for Clover Development Company in Tyson's Corner, Va. and retired as vice president from Investcorp, Inc, based in Georgetown and Milan, Italy. For several years, Mary was a volunteer at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. and the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Arlington, Va. The family is grateful for the support of Dr. Lawrence Garbo and staff at NYOH, as well as Jolene, Stacie, Adam, Jessica, Chris, John Fischer, Dr. Alice and Ed from The Community Hospice. A very special thank you to Jay Borge for all his love and support and to caregivers, Candie and Destiny Mirra for taking such wonderful care of our sister. Friends are invited to celebrate Mary's life at a Mass on Monday, March 4, at 9:30 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Mary in a special way may send a contribution to the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany, NY, 12208.











208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

