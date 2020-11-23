1/
Mary "Maureen" Sheridan
Sheridan, Mary "Maureen" CLIFTON PARK Mary "Maureen" Sheridan, died peacefully on November 23, 2019, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nancy Caulfield; and wife of the late John "Bill" Sheridan. Maureen was a special education teacher at Shaker Jr. High School for over 20 years. She had a true passion for assisting children with special needs. Survivors include her children, Cathy Sheridan of Clifton Park, John (Maryellen) Sheridan of Melbourne, Fla. and Patricia Sheridan of Franklin, Mass.; six grandchildren; her brother-in-law Father Edward Sheridan; sister-in-law Joan Caulfield; and several nieces and nephews and their families. She was also predeceased by her brother, James J. Caulfield. Interment with her husband Bill was held in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y. Please visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com to leave condolences for Maureen's family.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 23, 2020.
