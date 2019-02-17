DerGurahian, Mary Sivaslian TROY Mary Sivaslian DerGurahian, age 97 of Highland Avenue, died peacefully at home on Thursday, February 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Albany, Mary was the daughter of the late Sarkis Bedros Sivaslian and Filya Simidian Sivaslian and wife of 45 years to the late Charles G. DerGurahian. She was raised in Albany, and resided in Troy since 1947. She was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School and Mildred Elley School. Mary was a secretary for several years until she made her career as a homemaker. She was a member of the Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Church in Troy and of the Ladies Guild. Mary was known by her family and friends as a peaceful, selfless, ever-youthful woman, with great personal strength. She enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her family. She was the beloved mother and is survived by her three children, Eileen R. DerGurahian (Arthur) Bureau, Medford, Mass., Vivian A. DerGurahian, Troy and Charles S. (Sandra) DerGurahian Sr., Schodack; two grandchildren, CJ DerGurahian (Charles Jr.), Virginia Beach, Va. and Kristen M. DerGurahian, East Greenbush; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings, Peter B. Sivaslian, Nellie Bedrossian, Alice Rymiller and Esther Balian. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Tuesday, February19, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Mary Sivaslian DerGurahian to the Holy Cross Armenian Apostolic Church, 255 Spring Avenue, Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary