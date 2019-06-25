Sloan, Mary ALBANY Mary Sloan, 57, died on June 22, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. She will be dearly missed by all, including her husband, Bert Malerba and her three children, Holly, Gabe, and Cole Malerba; as well as her father, Phil Sloan; her stepmother, Katherine Tillman; and her three sisters, Laura Mabry, Kathy Sloan, and Sheila Sloan-Evans. She adored her many nieces and nephews and their children. We are hoping she is with her mother Sharon now. Mary was born in San Diego on June 30, 1961. She moved to Seattle, where she lived from ages 8 to 13. In 1974, her family moved to South Bend, Ind., where Mary eventually met her husband, Bert, while attending the University of Notre Dame. After college, they moved to Albany, New York, and they married soon after. Mary obtained her Master's in Social Work from SUNY Albany. Eventually, she found her true calling as a yoga instructor and massage therapist. Mary was a wonderful person and a loving wife and mother. She volunteered her time, energy, and passion to many causes throughout her life. She was devoted to her work and was steadfast in her compassion for others. Above all, she was devoted to family and friends. Mary's family expresses their deep gratitude to her many friends and family members who have supported her throughout these past two years. In addition, they want to offer a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Susan Weaver, the nursing staff at Albany Medical Center, and the staff at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27 from 3-7 p.m. at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany (405 Washington Ave., Albany, NY 12206). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Peter's Hospice Inn (http://www.communityhospice.org/donate) and/or the Southern Poverty Law Center (https://donate.splcaction.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=1549). reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union from June 25 to June 26, 2019