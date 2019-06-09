Spagli, Mary ALBANY Mary was born in Empoli, Italy, April 13, 1922. She passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She lost both her parents at an early age and was raised by relatives. Her resourcefulness and tenacity helped her survive the Great Depression and World War II. In 1951, she married and immigrated to the United States where she began a new life. Despite not having formal education or training she had success in real estate, buying and selling several homes which helped enable her to raise her three children. She is survived by her three children, Lydia, Mario (Anna), and Anthony; and her grandchildren, Zachary, Eric, Melissa. To her family she too was also a member of the greatest generation. Rest in peace mom, we love you. The family. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave Mary's family a message on their guestbook, light a candle, or view other helpful services, please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 9, 2019