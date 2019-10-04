|
|
Stephanowski, Mary "Celeste" WATERFORD Mary "Celeste" Stephanowski, 73, entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family and was reunited with her beloved son Joseph and loving husband John "Steph" Stephanowski. Born in Cohoes on June 23, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. Durocher and Mary Elizabeth "Marie" (LaBarge) Durocher of Cohoes. She attended Keveny Memorial Academy in Cohoes. As a young girl, Celeste received the Marian Award for Girl Scouts, the highest Catholic honor in Scouting. She was an aspirant for the Little Sisters of the Poor at St. Mary's in Detroit, Mich. When she returned from Michigan she graduated from high school in 1964. She continued her education receiving her L.P.N. license in nursing in 1984 where she was awarded the Pediatric Award at graduation. She worked for Cohoes Memorial Hospital and then joined the staff at the Cohoes Multi-Service Senior Citizen Center, Inc. where she was the adult day care coordinator for 24 years. She was a Girl Scout leader for several years in the Troy area. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Waterford where she graciously volunteered for numerous causes including their food pantry, monthly church cleaning; holiday drives and was a member of The Altar Rosary Society. An avid hunter, Celeste spent many hunting seasons in the woods on her property with her family. She enjoyed hunting with guns and a bow and arrow and was a member of the Pleasantdale Rod & Gun Club Archery League where in 2005 she won 1st Place for Women in her league. She enjoyed motorcycle riding and NASCAR racing and was a die-hard Richard Petty fan once standing in line for hours to kiss her hero Richard Petty. She loved to garden and her vegetable garden was the envy of all who knew her but she readily shared her harvest with everyone. She is survived by her loving sister Beth (Durocher) Waldron of Wells, N.Y.; and her beloved sisters-in-law, Betty Gwinn of Waterford, and Linda Durocher of Rockmart, Ga. She was predeceased by her loving brother, John J. Durocher of Rockmart, Ga.; and beloved sister-in-law MaryLou Pierre of Waterford. She was the beloved mother of Celeste O'Neill of Waterford, Laurie (Chris) Madsen of Petersburgh, Maureen (Bill) Ormsby of Schylerville, Johnny (Rita) Murray III of Galway and Bernadette Stephanowski-Casscles of Sherburne, N.Y. She is also survived by her beautiful and devoted grandchildren, her favorite which was Jimmie, Kayla, Jeanah, Michael, Chrystina, Adam, Hailey, Rebecca, Amelia, Anthony; her great-grandchildren, Isabella, Bayleigh, Natalia, and her newest addition who loved her GG with all her heart, Joelle Shay. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Monday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Interment will be in St. Peter and St. Paul Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish, may make a memorial contribution to the Joseph John Robert Stephanowski Memorial Scholarship at the Waterford-Halfmoon School, 125 Middletown Rd., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2019