Barber, Mary T. GUILDERLAND Mary T. Barber, 88 of Guilderland, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2019, at her home. Mary was born in Albany, the daughter of Walter and Kathryn Beckerle. Mary graduated from The College of Saint Rose, and was an editor at Businessweek magazine before starting a family. Mary was a eucharistic minister and served in pastoral ministry at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland for many years. Mary is survived by her husband George H. Barber; and her sister Alma (Anthony) Feeney of Guilderland; and predeceased by her sisters, Helen (Larry) Mackey and Edith Beckerle. She is survived by her sons, George H. Barber Jr., Matthew J. Barber, and Peter G. (Catherine) Barber of Guilderland; her daughters, Kathryn Barber of Albany and Mary T. (Mark) Giordano of Guilderland; and six grandchildren, Elizabeth and Gregory Barber, and Therese, Joseph, Kathryn and John Giordano. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Friday, February 8, at 11 a.m. in The Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas (formerly St. Patrick's Church) and her calling hours on Thursday, February 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Magin and Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Albany. Memorial gifts in Mary's memory may be sent to Family Promise of the Capital Region, 738 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208.





