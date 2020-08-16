Deeb, Mary T. TROY Mary T. Deeb, 65 of Troy, died after a long courageous battle with cancer on August 13, 2020. She was born on April 24, 1955, in Troy to Salvatore and Jean Falco. She attended Troy schools. Mary started her career at Legal Aide Society later furthering her career at Verizon where she retired after 23 years of service. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Joseph J. Deeb and her fur baby, Boomer; brothers, Salvatore Falco Jr. and Richard Falco; her sister, Carol Werneberg; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving son, Brian A. "44" Falco; and a brother, Michael Falco. Mary was devoted wife, an avid Yankees fan, a craft enthusiast and enjoyed her deck and pool. Her husband would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Hospital Hospice Unit on fourth floor pavilion for the care and compassion shown to Mary. At Mary's request, services will be private.