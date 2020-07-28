Dufresne, Mary T. WATERFORD Mary T. Dufresne, 88 of Grace Street, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late William and Mae Brennan Purcell. She was educated at the former St. Patrick's School in Troy and was a 1950 graduate of Catholic Central High School. Mary was employed at the former Wells and Coverly Clothing Store in Troy for 10 years before retiring in 1978. Prior to that, she was employed as a secretary at Iroquois Millwork in Albany. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and at the former St. Anne's Church in Waterford where she was active in many of the organizations there. She enjoyed bowling at Cohoes Bowl, drawing, painting, gardening, cooking and attending shows at the Cohoes Music Hall and SPAC. Mary was the widow of the late Robert M. Dufresne who died in 1997; and was the loving mother of Robert J., Gary J. and Bryan D. Dufresne, all of Waterford. She was the sister of William T. Purcell of Binghamton and Thomas J. Purcell of Troy; and was the proud grandmother of Jaclyn N. Dufresne of Maine. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Per pandemic regulations, facial coverings must be used and social distancing will be observed. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Assumption Restoration Fund, 119 Broad St., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefunerralhome.com