Losito, Mary T. GREENSBORO, S.C. Mary T. Losito Losito, 77, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by her family after a long illness. Born on November 30, 1942, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius Joseph Nolan and Eleanor Benson Nolan. She graduated from V.I. High School in 1959. She was a 1963 graduate of St. Peter's Nursing School and went on to work as an R.N. for over 30 years. Mary married Joseph Losito on October 10, 1964, and raised four children. Together, they created a household in which friends and family felt welcomed and loved. Those who knew Mary best would tell you that she loved to draw, bake delicious lemon squares and make people laugh. In addition to family gatherings, Mary enjoyed private dinners, being near the ocean and traveling. It was her love of traveling that brought her to Mexico, where she met the Mendez family with whom she developed a love that was shared with the Losito and Mendez families over the course of 40 years. The special times shared between these families made her happy. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Losito of Greensboro, N.C.; their four children: Laura Forde (Terry) of Summerfield, N.C., Stephanie Bishop (Phillip) of Greensboro, Francis Losito (Bethany) of Altamont, and Joseph Losito of Greensboro; her grandchildren: Kelsi Leahey, Evan Bishop, Teddy and Joey Forde, Tim and Kaity Losito; her sisters, AnnaMae Hawkins, and Patricia Audi (John); and her brother, Frank Nolan (Helen). She was predeceased by her brother, Neil Nolan; and her sister, Cathy Hussey (Bob) and brother-in-law Charlie Hawkins; and nephews, Danny Fuina and John Hussey.





