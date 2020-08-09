1/1
Mary T. Sheehan
Sheehan, Mary T. SLINGERLANDS Mary (Trzaskos) Sheehan, 101, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Born in Amsterdam, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Aniela (Felkiel) Trzaskos. Her early education was in the Amsterdam School System. She moved to Elmira, N.Y. where she resided with Ralph and Carolyn (Calkins) Austin. Mary graduated from Southside High School and Elmira College with a teaching degree in economics and business administration. Mrs. Sheehan taught in Congers, Westport and Corning and in later years, she was employed at Albany High School as secretary to the principal, retiring in 1983. Mary was a communicant and member of the Altar Rosary Society at Historic St. Mary's Church, a member of the Albany and N.Y.S. Retired Teachers' Association and a Friend of the Albany Public Library. She was an accomplished seamstress, former member of the Embroiderers Guild, and enjoyed flower gardening, reading, and traveling in the USA and Europe. Mary was an active member of the University Club and Historic Albany Foundation, and was loved by many for her always sharp and witty personality. She was predeceased by her beloved husband William A. Sheehan, D.D.S.; daughter Mary Kathleen Roden-Tice; and siblings, Irene Ault, Joseph Trzaskos and Stanley Trzaskos. She is survived by her cherished grandchildren, Christopher (Kaitlyn) Roden of Auburn, N.Y. and Katherine (David) Symonds of Connecticut and six great-grandchildren; her son-in-law Steve Tice; her devoted niece, Karen Trzaskos (David) Brownell; her nephews, Laurence (Patricia), Richard, Bruce and Mark Trzaskos; and niece, Angela Trzaskos (Dennis) Dubuc. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in the family plot in St. John's Cemetery, Amsterdam. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to Historic St. Mary's Church, 10 Lodge St., Albany, NY, 12207. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
