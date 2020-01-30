Sidoti, Mary T. EAST GREENBUSH Mary T. Sidoti, age 89 of East Greenbush, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Riverside Nursing and Rehab in Castleton. She was born and raised in Albany and had been a lifelong resident of East Greenbush. Mary was employed by, and retired from, the Hannaford Bakery in East Greenbush. She was a communicant of the Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights for many years. She was the wife of the late Louis Sidoti; mother of Louis Sidoti; grandmother of Danielle, Nicholas, Raechel and Meg; and sister of Nina Restifo and the late Anthony, Thomas, Theodore and Joseph. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration of life will be held in the Church of St. Mary at Clinton Heights at a future date. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 30, 2020