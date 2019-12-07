Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Terese Devine. View Sign Service Information McVeigh Funeral Home 208 North Allen Street Albany , NY 12206 (518)-489-0188 Visitation 9:00 AM - 9:30 AM Convent of Mercy Chapel 634 New Scotland Ave Albany , NY View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Convent of Mercy Chapel 634 New Scotland Ave Albany , NY View Map Committal Following Services St. Agnes Cemetery Menands , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Devine, Mary Terese ALBANY Mary Terese Devine, 100, entered eternal life on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Teresian House. Born in Albany on June 7, 1919, she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine Hannan Carr and the second daughter of eight children. A tiny, petite lady, Mary was active all her life. A graduate of State University, she married John Devine and had five children, Mary, Mack, Ginny (Tony Gonzalez) and the late Bill (Vera) and Donna (Ed Bemiss). After bringing up her children she worked for AIG Insurance Company for 20 years, drove CapitaLand Taxi and delivered flowers for a florist. She was a member of St. Paul's Nocturnal Adoration Society, and made a yearly retreat at Rye Beach, N.H. for twenty years. She traveled to Medjugorje by herself and audited philosophy classes at Siena College until the age of 85. Mary was talented in many ways, i.e. an avid reader, flew an airplane, knitted, crocheted, and loved her computer to keep busy with. She had also been chosen Resident of the Month at Atria on Route 155. She was there for three years before going to McAuley Residence and finally to the Teresian House. Mary's love for God and her family had always been uppermost in her mind. She loved Carmel Gardens and the care she received there and the second floor at Teresian House. Mary was the sister of Sister Rita Carr, R.S.M. and the late William Carr, Sister Jane Carr, R.S.M., Francis Carr, Edward Carr, Daniel Carr and Robert Carr; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews survive. People used to ask her why she didn't become a Sister of Mercy like her sisters. She said she decided to get married and become "DEVINE." Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Monday, December 9, from 9 to 9:30 a.m. in the Convent of Mercy Chapel, 634 New Scotland Ave., Albany. Her funeral Mass will follow at 9:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Mary Terese Devine in a special way may send a contribution to the Sisters of Mercy Fund for the Poor, 634 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family, please visit











