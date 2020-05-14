Galante, Mary Therese SIMI VALLEY, Calif. Mary Therese "Tracy" Galante, formerly Tracy Dunvar, born on November 25, 1956, at Brady Hospital in Albany, died on May 10, 2020, in Simi Valley, Calif. surrounded by her loving family. An Albany native, Tracy attended Holy Cross grade school and graduated from Albany Academy for Girls, and was a graduate of The Catholic University of America. In addition to being a loving and devoted wife and mother to her husband and six children, Tracy was an R.N. who worked at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany and Cottage Health in Santa Barbara, Calif. among other hospitals. She was a beloved nursing instructor at Lincoln in New Jersey as well as a caring private duty nurse for many families. During her time in Albany, she was a passionate supporter of Junior League of Troy and Saint Gregory's School. She was the daughter of Thomas and Anne Dunvar (Deceased); and sister of Anne Christine (Nancy) Lindsay of Clifton Park. She is survived by her high school sweetheart husband Nicholas Galante III; and her six children: Elizabeth Nolan Gonsalves, Nicholas Galante, Katherine (Brian) Meier, James Galante, Christina Galante and Alexandria Galante. She is also survived by her beloved four grandsons, Gabriel Gonsalves, Atticus Meier, August Meier, and Everett Fuentes. Tracy's wishes were always that her ashes and her beloved husband's ashes would be combined and placed at Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, Calif. when the time comes. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in her honor to The Woman's Fund of Santa Barbara www.womensfundsb.org/civicrm/ contribute/transact?reset= 1&id=1
Published in Albany Times Union from May 14 to May 17, 2020.