Mary Therese Galante
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Galante, Mary Therese SIMI VALLEY, Calif. Mary Therese "Tracy" Galante, formerly Tracy Dunvar, born on November 25, 1956, at Brady Hospital in Albany, died on May 10, 2020, in Simi Valley, Calif. surrounded by her loving family. An Albany native, Tracy attended Holy Cross grade school and graduated from Albany Academy for Girls, and was a graduate of The Catholic University of America. In addition to being a loving and devoted wife and mother to her husband and six children, Tracy was an R.N. who worked at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany and Cottage Health in Santa Barbara, Calif. among other hospitals. She was a beloved nursing instructor at Lincoln in New Jersey as well as a caring private duty nurse for many families. During her time in Albany, she was a passionate supporter of Junior League of Troy and Saint Gregory's School. She was the daughter of Thomas and Anne Dunvar (Deceased); and sister of Anne Christine (Nancy) Lindsay of Clifton Park. She is survived by her high school sweetheart husband Nicholas Galante III; and her six children: Elizabeth Nolan Gonsalves, Nicholas Galante, Katherine (Brian) Meier, James Galante, Christina Galante and Alexandria Galante. She is also survived by her beloved four grandsons, Gabriel Gonsalves, Atticus Meier, August Meier, and Everett Fuentes. Tracy's wishes were always that her ashes and her beloved husband's ashes would be combined and placed at Summerland Beach in Santa Barbara, Calif. when the time comes. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in her honor to The Woman's Fund of Santa Barbara www.womensfundsb.org/civicrm/ contribute/transact?reset= 1&id=1


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved