Kelleher, Mary Therese SCHENECTADY Mary Therese Gleason Kelleher, 91 of Kingsway Arms, went to the be with the Lord after a lengthy illness on Monday, August 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, James P. and Helen Gleason; and her husband of 65 years, Paul F. Kelleher.She is survived by her two children, Paul J. Kelleher (Lorraine) and Deborah Kelleher Grasso (late Larry); five grandchildren, Jamie Kruppenbacher (Bruce), Meaghan Weber (Christopher), Kevin Kelleher (fiancee Erin), Meaghan Kraft, and Molly Mulligan (fiance Dave); and eight great-grandchildren, Mila, Cody, Bryson, Hailee, Marrisa, Jackson, Madelyn and McKenzie. Mary grew up in Albany and graduated from Vincentian Institute. She met her husband on a blind date and it was love at first sight. They shared many adventures throughout their life together including summers at Schroon Lake, traveling, square dancing and living their retirement years at Lake Griffin Harbor, Leesburg, Fla. Mary will be remembered by her friends and family for many things, but especially her quick smile, kind heart and her love of bingo. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family on Wednesday, August 5, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home. Mary's funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Assumption Church, Latham. Please be prepared to follow the COVID-19 practices at the parish. The Rite of Committal will be held at 1 p.m. following the funeral Mass in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Mary in a special way may send a contribution to the charity of your choice. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
