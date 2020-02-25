|
Turino-Howe, Mary COHOES Mary Turino-Howe, lovingly known as Bazy, 103, of Troy, formerly of Cohoes, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed into eternal rest at her residence on Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Carmen Zirpolo Turino and loving wife of the late George Howe who passed away in 1980. Mary had been employed at the Boston Meat Market before becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time reading and baking. She dedicated much of her life to the former St. Rita's Church. But the passion in Mary's life was always spending time with her family. Mary is survived by her daughter Carol Blair of Cohoes. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas A. Howe. Mary is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Judi Howe of Waterford; and her grandchildren, Anne Marie E. Blair, Thomas (Aaron Joy), Timothy, Zachary, and Carly Howe. Mary was the sister of John (Carol) Turino, Lawrence (Jean) Turino, Steven Turino, Theresa (Gerald) Spencer and was predeceased by Carl (the late Louise) Turino, Pasquale, Florence (the late Robert), Rose (the late William), Lucille (the late Narcissus), Joseph (the late Pauline), Anna, Christina, Marie (Peter) Perfetti and Blaise. She was also the sister-in-law of Al Palladino and Mary Turino. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Eddy Heritage House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Troy for their loving care over the last few years. The funeral service for Mary will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, on Old Loudon Road in Latham, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Brain Kelly. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the Marra Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment in St. Mary's Waterford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her name, to .
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 25, 2020