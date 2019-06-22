Guest Book View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul's) 121 North Main St. Mechanicville , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM All Saints on the Hudson Church Send Flowers Obituary

VanChance, Mary (Vincenzi) MECHANICVILLE Mary VanChance (Vincenzi), 99 of Mechanicville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Mary was just three weeks shy of her 100th Birthday. She was born and raised in Mechanicville, the daughter of the late Michael and Incornata Perlotte D'Aloia. She was the wife of the late Louis VanChance, deceased in 1991; and mother of the late John VanChance and Emma M. Williams. Her predeceased brothers include Joseph, Angelo, Albert, and Anthony D'Aloia. Survivors include a son John A. VanChance of Mechanicville; grandsons, John A. VanChance Jr., David M. VanChance and Kevin L. VanChance; her beloved great-grandchildren, Brittney, Madison, Isabella, MaKayla and Kevin VanChance Jr. all of whom she adored. Mary would have been thrilled to meet her unborn great-great-grandchild who will be born in August. She is also survived by her three sisters, Sister Barbara D'Aloia S.A. and Sister Dolores D'Aloia S.A. of Graymoor, and Julia Brownell in Stillwater; and her two brothers, Michael and Theodore D'Aloia of Saratoga; and many nieces and nephews. Mary worked at Korrell Dress Manufacturers as a dressmaker. She was a member of Assumption - St. Paul Parish where she taught religion, and was a member of the Rosary Alter Society and Sacred Heart. She was a honorary lifetime member of the Mechanicville area Senior Citizens of Mechanicville and Halfmoon as well as a former member of the Senior Dante Club. Mary enjoyed sewing and especially loved cooking and baking her Italian cookies. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 23, from 3 - 6 p.m. in All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul's), 121 North Main St., Mechanicville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 24, in All Saints on the Hudson Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graymoor Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement, Attn: Development Office, 41 Old Highland Tpke,, Garrison, NY, 10524 in memory of Mary A. VanChance. Visit







