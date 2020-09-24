Elliott, Mary Vartigian LATHAM Mary Vartigian Elliott, 77, passed away peacefully Monday morning, September 21, 2020. Born in Troy on July 22, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Zabel Vartigian. Mary grew up in Troy and graduated from Troy High School. She moved to Latham in 1967 where she resided for the rest of her life. She was a stay at home mother who dedicated her entire life to her family. Nothing made her happier than raising her children, spending time with her grandchildren, or cheering on her beloved New York Yankees. She will be missed by all who knew her. Mary's memory lives on in her beloved husband, Raymond R. Elliott, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. She is also survived by their children, Susan (Gary) Horwedel of Round Lake, Raymond (Tracey) Elliott of Latham, and William (Christine) Elliott of East Greenbush; her grandchildren, Kaysie (Devin) Peterson, Angela (Francesco) Bevivino, Nicholas Elliott, Chelsea Elliott, Madilyn Elliott, and Evangeline Elliott; her great-grandchildren, Christian, Elijah, and Trinity; two siblings, Leo Vartigian of Lansingburgh and Sarah Gaudette of Waterford; and by many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Paul, Harry, and Joseph Vartigian. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 26, at 11 a.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Watervliet with interment to follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit before the service from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com
