1/1
Mary Vartigan Elliott
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elliott, Mary Vartigian LATHAM Mary Vartigian Elliott, 77, passed away peacefully Monday morning, September 21, 2020. Born in Troy on July 22, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Zabel Vartigian. Mary grew up in Troy and graduated from Troy High School. She moved to Latham in 1967 where she resided for the rest of her life. She was a stay at home mother who dedicated her entire life to her family. Nothing made her happier than raising her children, spending time with her grandchildren, or cheering on her beloved New York Yankees. She will be missed by all who knew her. Mary's memory lives on in her beloved husband, Raymond R. Elliott, with whom she shared 59 years of marriage. She is also survived by their children, Susan (Gary) Horwedel of Round Lake, Raymond (Tracey) Elliott of Latham, and William (Christine) Elliott of East Greenbush; her grandchildren, Kaysie (Devin) Peterson, Angela (Francesco) Bevivino, Nicholas Elliott, Chelsea Elliott, Madilyn Elliott, and Evangeline Elliott; her great-grandchildren, Christian, Elijah, and Trinity; two siblings, Leo Vartigian of Lansingburgh and Sarah Gaudette of Waterford; and by many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, George, Paul, Harry, and Joseph Vartigian. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 26, at 11 a.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Watervliet with interment to follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit before the service from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolence book at parkerbrosmemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved