Filkin, Mary Verdile Lembo TROY Mary Verdile Lembo Filkin, 89 of Tibbits Avenue, died on Friday, May 3, 2019, at her residence after a long illness. She was born in Troy on July 27, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Vertone Verdile. She was a graduate of Troy High School and was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Lembo and Lewis Filkin. Mary was the first female waitress at the original Verdile's Restaurant in Troy. She also had owned Gage's Tavern in Lansingburgh from 1967-2004. Mary was a wonderful mother who enjoyed the special times together as family. She enjoyed cross word puzzles, shopping with her friends and had a special relationship with her only granddaughter, Kaitlyn Lembo. She had been a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. She was the devoted mother of Richard "Rick" Lembo (Jennifer), Stephen "Steve" Lembo (Michelle) both of Troy and the late Thomas Lembo and his wife Susan of Houston, Texas; dear sister of Jeanne Nagengast (Dennis) and Anne Held (James) both of North Greenbush; cherished grandmother of Kaitlyn Lembo of Corning, N.Y. She had a special relationship with her niece, Lisa Ann Nagengast and is also survived by several other nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held on Friday at 12 p.m. from the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave. (corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lansingburgh Boys and Girls Club, 501 Fourth Ave., Troy, NY, 12182. For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2019