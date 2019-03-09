Donnellan, Maryalice SARATOGA SPRINGS Maryalice Donnellan, 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Wesley Health Care Facility. Born in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late Henri and Ella Amrein, she married Richard A. Donnellan in 1950. He predeceased her on May 11, 1992. Together they moved to Guilderland in 1955 and lived there for 25 years while raising their three children. Maryalice worked for the town of Guilderland for many years before retiring to Nantucket, Mass. where she resided at the Reuben Joy Homestead at 107 Main Street. Maryalice enjoyed her evening's hostessing at the Mad Hatter Restaurant and later moved to Yalaha, Fla. Always open to a new adventure, Maryalice and Dick travelled extensively with family and friends. In 2005, Maryalice returned to New York where she lived in Malta and Saratoga Springs. Maryalice was an avid bridge player and besides traveling she enjoyed reading, playing scrabble and cribbage and doing crossword puzzles. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Inez; and her brother Harry. She is survived by her children, Marylynne (Dave) Levanites, Richard (Verona) Donnellan and Kathleen (Robert) Collen; seven grandchildren, Mark, Matthew, Marissa, Amy, Jonathan, Emily and Zachary. She was also a great-grandmother, "GG," to Eva, Dylan, Luisa and Corina. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Wesley for taking care of Maryalice for the last few years. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary