Gruel, MaryAnn Johnson ALBANY MaryAnn Johnson Gruel, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Albany surrounded by the love of her family. MaryAnn was born on June 18, 1932, in Jamestown, N.Y. to Oscar and Mabel Johnson. MaryAnn graduated from Jamestown High School and went on to pursue a nursing degree at Mount Sinai School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio. MaryAnn married Grant Gruel and together they had three children - Jim, Barb, and Anne - and they lived in Grand Rapids, Mich. MaryAnn divorced in 1973, and soon after, she returned to college and received her bachelor's degree from Aquinas College. MaryAnn moved to Scottsdale, Ariz. in 1983, and she lived there until moving to Albany in her final years to be close to family. MaryAnn was an R.N., and she practiced nursing in a variety of settings. When she retired from the nursing profession, MaryAnn continued to work in retail in the Scottsdale area, selling art and specialty items. MaryAnn enjoyed many activities throughout her life. She was a golfer, an avid card player, and a voracious reader. For many years, MaryAnn was a member of the choir at Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids. MaryAnn enjoyed attending the theater with family and friends, and she was always a fan of a good musical! MaryAnn is survived by her children, James (Anai) Gruel of Huatulco, Mexico, Barb (Kevin) Fuscus of Delmar, and Anne Gruel of Toronto, Canada. MaryAnn is also survived by her three grandchildren, Violet Asher, Samantha Fuscus, and Matthew Fuscus. MaryAnn leaves a legacy of love, family and friendship. MaryAnn's quiet sense of humor, general acceptance of all, and her gentle kindness drew people close to her, and she forged long standing relationships with people of all ages. "...let us be especially grateful for the ties of love and friendship, for these are the ties that bring dignity, meaning and worth to all our days." The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Teresian House where MaryAnn received excellent nursing home care. The family would also like to express their thanks to the medical staff at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, for their extraordinary care and compassion to MaryAnn in her final days. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of MaryAnn to the Teresian House Foundation in Albany ( www.teresianhouse.org/foundation ); Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids, Mich. ( www.fountainstreet.org/giving ); or the national VH1 Save the Music Foundation supporting music education for kids ( www.savethemusic.org ). Applebee Funeral Home

403 Kenwood Ave.

Delmar , NY 12054

