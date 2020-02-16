Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral 8:45 AM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Shrine Church of St. Anthony of Padua 28 State Street Troy , NY View Map Committal 12:00 PM Saratoga National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Julian, Maryann TROY Maryann (Barone) Julian passed into eternal life on Friday, February 14, 2020, in the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's, surrounded by her family's love. She was 84 years old. Maryann was born in Watervliet on May 7, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna (Powanda) Barone. She was raised in Watervliet and was a 1953 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy. Following her graduation, Maryann took employment with Cluett, Peabody and Company in Troy where she worked until her marriage, following which she devoted much of her life to raising her family and tending to her home. She later worked as a senior account clerk for Hudson Valley Community College in Troy from where she retired in 1990. Maryann enjoyed volunteering as a Eucharistic minister at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was a communicant of the Shrine Church of St. Anthony of Padua in Troy where she served as a Eucharistic minister and member of the parish council. Maryann was devoted to her family and was most proud of her grandchildren who were the light of her life. Maryann's family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to Jill Braverman-Panza, M.D., her special niece, Karen Julian, and to the nurses and staff of 5 McAuley and the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their dedication and care to Maryann for the support given to her family during her illness. Maryann was the beloved wife, for 57 years, of the late Joseph A. Julian who died on December 23, 2014. She was the much loved mother of Lisa M. Julian of Troy and Jeffrey J. (Maria) Julian of Washington, N.J.; the cherished grandmother of Matthew Nicholas Julian of Arlington, Va. and Alexander Michael Julian of Indiana, Pa.; and the dear sister of Patricia (late Paul) Bond of Watervliet. She is also survived by Michelle Messick Impellizzeri, whom Maryann thought of as a second daughter, her husband Mark and their son Maximus of whom she referred to as "her little buddy"; and several loving nieces and nephews. Maryann's funeral will be held on Friday, February 21, at 8:45 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 9:30 a.m. in the Shrine Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 28 State Street, Troy, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated by the pastor, Father Richard J. Donovan, OFM. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow at 12 p.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Maryann's family on Thursday, February 20, from 4 until 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Anthony's Shrine Church Altar Railing Project in memory of Maryann Julian. Visit







