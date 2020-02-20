Julian, Maryann TROY Maryann (Barone) Julian passed into eternal life on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, surrounded by her family's love. She was 84 years old. Maryann was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna (Powanda) Barone. She was the beloved wife, for 57 years, of the late Joseph A. Julian; the much loved mother of Lisa M. Julian of Troy and Jeffrey J. (Maria) Julian of Washington, N.J.; the cherished grandmother of Matthew Nicholas Julian of Arlington, Va. and Alexander Michael Julian of Indiana, Pa.; and the dear sister of Patricia (late Paul) Bond of Watervliet. She is also survived by Michelle Messick Impellizzeri, whom Maryann thought of as a second daughter, her husband Mark and their son Maximus of whom she referred as "her little buddy," and several loving nieces and nephews. Maryann's funeral will be held on Friday at 8:45 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 9:30 a.m. in the Shrine Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 28 State St., Troy. Interment will follow at 12 p.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Friends are invited to attend and may also visit with Maryann's family on Thursday (today) from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Anthony's Shrine Church Altar Railing Project in memory of Maryann Julian. Visit parkerbrosmemorial.com to leave a message of sympathy and for driving directions.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 20, 2020