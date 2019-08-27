Franco, MaryAnn Rokjer WYNANTSKILL MaryAnn Rokjer Franco, 71, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Troy, she was the daughter to the late Robert Rokjer, Sr. and Joan Byron Rokjer. MaryAnn worked for Cluett & Peabody and retired from Rensselaer County as a legal secretary. MaryAnn is survived by her children, Anthony Franco, Jr. of Wynantskill, Sara Franco of Wynantskill and Jenna Franco (Jeremy Bleakley) of Johnsonville; her grandchildren, Travis Bleakley, Vera Bleakley and Madilynn Franco; her siblings, Barbara (Lawrence) Goudreau, Linda (the late Walter) McClure, Francis Rokjer, Robert Rokjer, Jr., Michelle (Joe) Lecuyer; her former husband Anthony Franco, Sr.; also survived by several nieces and nephews. MaryAnn was predeceased by her brother Larry Rokjer; and sister Susan Williamson. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 in the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY 12198. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. on Friday, August 30 in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 175 Williams Road, Troy. Burial to follow at Cemetery, Troy. Memorial donations in memory of MaryAnn may be made to Susan G. Komen, Breast Cancer Awareness at https://ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate.html Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2019