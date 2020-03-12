|
Tyll, Maryann T. Gaunay TROY Maryann T. Gaunay Tyll, 80, formerly of Miller Avenue in Troy, died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehab Center Albany after a long illness. Born in Waterford, she was daughter of the late Leo Gaunay and Anna T. Koch Gaunay; and wife of the late Walter Hugo Tyll. She was raised in Waterford and resided on Miller Avenue in Troy for many years and at St. Jude Apartments in Wynantskill for nine years and attended St. Mary's School in Waterford. Maryann was involved in childcare for many years in Samaritan Hospital for 15 years and the Foster Grandparents Program for four years, retiring two years ago. She enjoyed music, park walking, gardening and children. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and a member of the Altar-Rosary Society and involved with the Bishops Fund. Survivors include two daughters, Ann Louise Tyll of Troy and Lynn Marie (David) Apostol of Cocoa, Fla.; a grandson, Alan Michael Zelonka of Troy; two great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Jaxon Zelonka; and a stepsister, Rosemaria Wilson. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Friday, March 13, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend John Yanas, Pastor.Interment will be in St. Jean's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Maryann T. Tyll to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or Samaritan-Rensselaer Children's Center, 2213 Burdett Ave., Troy, NY, 12180. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2020