Waugh, Marybeth Jarvet RENSSELAER Marybeth Jarvet Waugh lost her battle with cancer July 28, 2020, after a long, brave fight. She had been a living Guardian Angel to her entire family. Even at a young age, she began helping her family through many critical times that most were never aware of. She had always been thoughtful and compassionate to her entire family through which she inspired us all to be better people. Marybeth was born January 21, 1946, in Albany. She grew up in Rensselaer, graduated from Academy of the Holy Names High School in Albany in 1965, and spent most of her youth and young adult years with her family in Lake George. Five years ago, she returned to Lake George, living at her second home at Top of The World Community, with spectacular views of the lake she loved. Marybeth was an active partner for the past 16 years with Pinnacle Construction Services LLC in Palm Harbor, Fla. She is survived by her husband, Earl Richard Waugh; her son, Gregory Scott Waugh; grandchildren, James Roland Waugh, Dylan Lee Reece, BenjamÃn Caleb Waugh, Nicholas Caleb Waugh; many cousins and second cousins on the Bailey side of her family; brothers-in law, John Charles Waugh and his wife Joan, Charles Earl Waugh and his wife Alice; sister-in law, Janice Ann Waugh Scott and her husband Michael Scott, and their son Jason Scott. She was predeceased by her mother, Margret Wanmer Jarvet, and her father, Joseph Jarvet; as well as her daughter, Melissa Jo Waugh. May she be at peace with her family in Heaven, and welcome all of us who will be with her down the road with open arms when we are with her again. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave, Schuylerville, N.Y. with Rev. Ed Kacerguis, officiating. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rensselaer, N.Y. Friends may call from 9-10 a.m. Monday, prior to the service. Social distancing and masks will be required. Memorials may be made in her memory to the Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Dr., Tampa, FL 33612. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com