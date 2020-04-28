Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MaryEllen Berns Manzella. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Manzella, MaryEllen Berns ALBANY MaryEllen Berns Manzella, 63 of Albany, received her wings after a five-year battle with cancer on April 23, 2020. MaryEllen was a graduate of Academy of the Holy Names and received her nursing degree from Maria College. She blessed many with her compassion and care through her years of work as an obstetrics nurse at St. Peter's Hospital and then later as a teacher at Samaritan Children's Center. She is welcomed into Heaven by her late mother and father, Theodore and Carmelina Gimbroni Berns; and her late brother, Charles Berns. She is remembered by many loved ones. Her husband of 40 glorious years, Pat Manzella; two children, Aimee Lastner (Matthew) and Charles Manzella (Kristen); four grandchildren, Anthony, Kylee, Braeden, Jacob; and her loyal dog Sadie Rose. Those who know MaryEllen, know that she was a selfless woman who loved fiercely and deeply. She was devoted to ensuring that those around her were well cared for and welcomed all people with a smile and conversation. She cherished many things, but above all she loved her family and friends. Her wish is that she be remembered for the joy, strength and love she brought to each day and that her memory be a celebration of the times we shared. A memorial service will be held at a later time for friends and families to pay their respects. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to A Night Out for You, a local organization dedicated to creating experiences for adult cancer patients. To donate, please visit www.nightoutforyou.org or mail checks to Night Out For You Inc., P.O. Box 1341, Latham, NY 12110. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020

