Gruber, Maryhelen EDGEWATER, Fla. Maryhelen Gruber (nee McGloine) passed quietly at home in Edgewater, Fla. on February 2, 2019. Born and raised in Albany, N.Y., she was active in her community and church. She was a proud member of the AOH and ARRL. She is survived by four children and two granddaughters. Family will commit her ashes to hallowed ground in the family plot at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie, NY at 11 a.m. on June 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers or donations, please take a friend to lunch.
Published in Albany Times Union from June 11 to June 12, 2019