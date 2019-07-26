Baldwin, Maryjane JOHNSTOWN Maryjane Baldwin, age 54 of Johnstown, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady with her loving family by her side. She was born on November 2, 1964, in Albany, the daughter of the late Lester Guynup and Eileen O'Neil Guynup. Maryjane was employed for many years as a Supervisor for Taylor Made in Gloversville. She enjoyed watching T.V., social networking on Facebook and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Brian K. Baldwin whom she married on October 12, 1982; two sons, Brian Baldwin Jr. and David Baldwin; one brother Lester Guynup IV; grandchildren, Mina Baldwin, Savannah Baldwin, Lilyan Baldwin, David Baldwin Jr., Sean Baldwin, Brian Baldwin III, Aliyah Baldwin, Sollarra Baldwin and Anthony Baldwin. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, in the Barter & Donnan Funeral Home, 1 N. Melcher Street, Johnstown with Reverend Dr. R.W. Williams officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, July 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville immediately following the funeral service. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Baldwin family. Condolences to the family may be made online by visiting our website at www.barterdonnan.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 26, 2019