Maryjo Ann Mehan Miles (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Bill & family; I have the fondest memories of MaryJo..."
    - Terrie Wolcott (Marshall)
  • "so sorry to hear this..so many fun memories from Put Nam..."
  • "I worked with Maryjo in the IRS for a number of years. She..."
    - Matthew Mason
  • "I Will always love you , I will miss all the great times we..."
    - william miles
  • "So sorry to hear about Maryjo. I worked with her at the IRS..."
    - Suzanne Mauger
Service Information
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Stillwater - Stillwater
729 Hudson Ave (Formerly 121 N. Hudson Ave)
Stillwater, NY
12170
(518)-664-3731
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's)
895 Hudson Ave.
Stillwater, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's)
895 Hudson Ave.
Stillwater, NY
Obituary
Miles, Maryjo Ann Mehan STILLWATER Maryjo Ann Mehan Miles of County Route 70, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at home with her loving husband and family at her side following a long illness. She was 66. Born in Troy on February 26, 1953, she was the daughter of the late David and Sarah Etta (Fordham) Mehan; and the wife of William J. Miles. Maryjo worked for American Linen in Stillwater before working for the I.R.S. as a tax examiner in Glens Falls. She was a life member of the American Legion Post 490, Ladies Auxiliary of Stillwater, and was active for 53 years. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband of 36 years, Bill Miles include her siblings, Dave and Maureen Mehan, John and Wanda Mehan, Tom and Paula Mehan and Marty and Maureen Mehan and several adoring nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Melanie Hall; and her step-grandchildren, Kenneth, Austin, Tamia and Deandre.She was predeceased by her brother, Francis Mehan. Relatives and friends may call from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, in All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Peter's), 895 Hudson Ave., Stillwater. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. in the church with burial to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Stillwater. Kindly consider a donation to the American Legion Post 490, Ladies Auxiliary, 1 American Legion Road, Stillwater, NY, 12170. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 13, 2019
